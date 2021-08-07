Pakistan High Commissioner meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Saturday met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Sandhurst town in Berkshire, England

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmad Khan on Saturday met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Sandhurst town in Berkshire, England.

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan, in a social media post on the official twitter handle of Pakistan HC London, said he was honoured to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Sandhurst.

"Working hand in hand with UK to take Pakistan-UK friendship to the next level," he added in the post.