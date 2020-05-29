Pakistan High Commissioner meets Governor Trincomalee

Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak met Governor of Eastern Province, Mrs. Anuradha Yahampath, at her office in Trincomalee on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak met Governor of Eastern Province, Mrs. Anuradha Yahampath, at her office in Trincomalee on Thursday.

During the meeting, the High Commissioner held detailed discussion on all areas of mutual interest between the two countries, including assistance which can be provided by Pakistan to the Eastern Province, a message received here Friday from Colombo said.

Both sides also discussed to explore opportunities to enhance economic, educational, cultural, tourism and people to people links with the Eastern part of Sri Lanka.

Mrs. Yahampath warmly welcomed the High Commissioner on his first visit to the Eastern Province after assuming charge and thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their consistent support and assistance for the province and country.