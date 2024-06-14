Open Menu

Pakistan High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq Assumes Charge In Singapore

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq assumes charge in Singapore

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq arrived in Singapore and assumed responsibilities as Pakistan’s High Commissioner on Friday.

Having joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 2001, Rabia Shafiq had worked at Headquarters in Political Divisions (Europe, Iran & Turkey, East Asia Pacific), protocol and administration, according to a press release.

She has held diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions in Paris, Ankara and Chicago.

Before joining as the high commissioner to Singapore, she was serving as Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Europe Turkey Paris Singapore Ankara Chicago Asia

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today

3 hours ago
 Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3t ..

Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wick ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..

19 hours ago
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about ..

ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC

19 hours ago
 Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget ..

Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests

19 hours ago
 PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

23 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

1 day ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan