Pakistan High Commissioner Rabia Shafiq assumes charge in Singapore

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Singapore Rabia Shafiq arrived in Singapore and assumed responsibilities as Pakistan’s High Commissioner on Friday.

Having joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 2001, Rabia Shafiq had worked at Headquarters in Political Divisions (Europe, Iran & Turkey, East Asia Pacific), protocol and administration, according to a press release.

She has held diplomatic assignments in Pakistan Missions in Paris, Ankara and Chicago.

Before joining as the high commissioner to Singapore, she was serving as Director General Ministry of Foreign Affairs.