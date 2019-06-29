UrduPoint.com
Pakistan High Commissioner To The United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria Hosts Reception For Convent Schools Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 05:18 PM

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Mohammad Nafees Zakaria hosted children from various Convent schools of Punjab with the bishop and members of Diocese of Lahore and British children from Bury School along with members of Diocese of Church of England, Manchester here at the High Commission

The reception, which was held on Friday, was a mix of children belonging to Christian and Muslim faiths from Pakistan, a High Commission statement said.

The Pakistani children were the top position holders from their respective schools and were selected for the study tour of the UK under the existing exchange programme.

The children were being chaperoned by their school principals.

The high commissioner on the occasion lauded the academic achievements of the children.

He briefed the students on the friendly relations between Pakistan and the UK. He hoped that the young generation would further strengthen the bilateral ties and create useful linkages between the two peoples.

Zakaria also appreciated the exchange programme that offered invaluable experience to the young children to learn from each others' cultures.

The high commissioner has hosted several such events at the High Commissionwith the objective of creating interfaith harmony among the followers of differentfaiths.

