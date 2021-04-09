UrduPoint.com
Pakistan High Commissioner To UK Condoles Demise Of Prince Philip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 10:24 PM

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan Friday expressed his condolences over the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan Friday expressed his condolences over the sad demise of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Our deepest condolences to Her Majesty, The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the UK on the sad demise of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh," he said in a condolence message.

"The UK has lost a sagacious elder and Pakistan, a sincere friend. His kind patronage of Pakistan Society UK for 68 years was reflective of his affection for Pakistan and its people," he added.

