QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Monday said that Pakistan has always supported Kashmiri brethren and Kashmir issue has also been highlighted at every International forum.

He said that today's grand rally completely rejected India's occupation of Kashmir five years ago on August 5, 2019 did it by revoking Article 370 and 35A of its constitution.

While addressing the participants of the rally held on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, he said that India has actually violated its own constitution and this was a cruel act.

He said that Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir Day was celebrated all over the world against India's abrogation of Kashmir's special status and India's continuous oppression and exploitation.

Governor Balochistan expressed the belief that the day was near when the Kashmiri people would become red-headed in getting rid of India.

It should be noted that the rally on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day started from Fayaz Sambal Chowk and ended at Serena Chowk Quetta.

Under the leadership of Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Provincial Ministers and Members of Assembly and Parliamentary Secretaries, people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

He said that the people of IIOJK should be given their right to self-determination in the light of United Nations resolutions.