Pakistan highlighting bloodbath on Palestine people at all fora: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said Pakistan was highlighting the bloodbath and genocide on innocent people of Palestine through effective diplomacy at all available forums.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister lauded the role of Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and other Muslim countries in forcing the Israel to impede its atrocities and barbarism on Palestine people through diplomacy.

He asked the international community and other watchdog organizations to take notice of gruesome human rights violations perpetrating by Israel against Palestine people. He categorically stated that Pakistan would never recognise illegitimate existence of Israel.

He said Israel, despite of committing genocide, was completely failed in converting the Palestine into minorities. Unresolved and lingering Palestine critical issue was posing serious treats to global peace, he added.