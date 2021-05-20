UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Highlighting Bloodbath On Palestine People At All Fora: Qadri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

Pakistan highlighting bloodbath on Palestine people at all fora: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Thursday said Pakistan was highlighting the bloodbath and genocide on innocent people of Palestine through effective diplomacy at all available forums.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister lauded the role of Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and other Muslim countries in forcing the Israel to impede its atrocities and barbarism on Palestine people through diplomacy.

He asked the international community and other watchdog organizations to take notice of gruesome human rights violations perpetrating by Israel against Palestine people. He categorically stated that Pakistan would never recognise illegitimate existence of Israel.

He said Israel, despite of committing genocide, was completely failed in converting the Palestine into minorities. Unresolved and lingering Palestine critical issue was posing serious treats to global peace, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Israel Palestine Iran Turkey Muslim All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

27 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.