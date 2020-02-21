UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Highly Concerned With The Health Condition Of Chinese People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:31 PM

Pakistan highly concerned with the health condition of Chinese people

Former Ambassador Asif Durrani said on Friday that government was highly concerned with the health condition of the Chinese people as Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered his sincere support to Chinese president aimed to stop corona virus from spreading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Former Ambassador Asif Durrani said on Friday that government was highly concerned with the health condition of the Chinese people as Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered his sincere support to Chinese president aimed to stop corona virus from spreading.

Talking to Radio he said it was appreciable that Prime Minister had represented the sentiments of whole Pakistani nation that we are standing with our Chinese brethren at this tough time.

He further said Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and have always supported each other at international front. It is a hard time for Chinese government to cope with corona virus crises and Pakistan is showing all forms of solidarity with China in its efforts to control corona virus epidemic, he added.

He said," we cannot forget the time when after 2005 earthquake, China helped Pakistan financially and morally to come out of effects of natural disaster" .

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister China All From Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Defence intercepts Houthi ballistic miss ..

4 minutes ago

Stage actress quits 25-year old association with t ..

7 minutes ago

Police Officer Seriously Injured in Ukraine Protes ..

2 minutes ago

Captured AWOL Sergeant in Southern Kazakhstan Stol ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Accuses China of Systematic Harassment of ..

2 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE’s gift of hope

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.