Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan and desires to further expand friendly ties in different sectors.

Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur expressed these views while talking to Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan who called on her here on Thursday, said a news release.

"The ambassador would contribute towards further consolidating trade and economic links between the two countries and explore possibilities of enhancing tourism" the Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur hoped while welcoming the Ambassador.

She observed that there is huge scope for trade and investment and respective governments needed to create a conducive environment by bringing the trade and investment conglomerates closer for exploring new vistas of cooperation.

She said that despite cordial and friendly relations between the two sides, there are no direct flights to enable the people travel conveniently and avoid longer routes to reach Nur Sultan.

She also emphasized strong people to people linkages and enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

She said that Islamabad and Nur Sultan share identical views on issues being faced by the region and have always enjoyed cordial and friendly cooperation at different regional and global forums.

The Ambassador endorsed the views of Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur and appreciated the proposals aimed at enhancing trade, investment and people to people contacts.