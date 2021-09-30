UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Highly Values Its Bilateral Ties With Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan and desires to further expand friendly ties in different sectors.

Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur expressed these views while talking to Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhstan who called on her here on Thursday, said a news release.

"The ambassador would contribute towards further consolidating trade and economic links between the two countries and explore possibilities of enhancing tourism" the Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur hoped while welcoming the Ambassador.

She observed that there is huge scope for trade and investment and respective governments needed to create a conducive environment by bringing the trade and investment conglomerates closer for exploring new vistas of cooperation.

She said that despite cordial and friendly relations between the two sides, there are no direct flights to enable the people travel conveniently and avoid longer routes to reach Nur Sultan.

She also emphasized strong people to people linkages and enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

She said that Islamabad and Nur Sultan share identical views on issues being faced by the region and have always enjoyed cordial and friendly cooperation at different regional and global forums.

The Ambassador endorsed the views of Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur and appreciated the proposals aimed at enhancing trade, investment and people to people contacts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Kazakhstan Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils busin ..

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai unveils business and cultural events

36 minutes ago
 realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fra ..

Realme C25s Wins Accolades from the Technology Fraternity

41 minutes ago
 LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

LCCI new office-bearers assume charge, set targets

55 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will t ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier: 18 teams will take part in 16-day training ca ..

1 hour ago
 WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to wor ..

WAM delivers Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s message to world in 19 languages

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upc ..

Saba Qamar spills the beans for fans about her upcoming song

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.