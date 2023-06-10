Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Kazakhstan: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

Highlighting the importance of increasing tourism and enhancing people to people contacts, the prime minister expressed satisfaction that flight operations between two countries would commence soon, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders agreed on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, IT, textiles, and energy.

Characterizing Pakistan as an important country in the region, the Kazakh president expressed his country's desire to further strengthen their long standing bilateral ties.

The prime minister also invited the Kazakh president to pay an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.