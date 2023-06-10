UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Highly Values Its Bilateral Ties With Kazakhstan: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with Kazakhstan: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underscored that Pakistan deeply valued its bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan.

Highlighting the importance of increasing tourism and enhancing people to people contacts, the prime minister expressed satisfaction that flight operations between two countries would commence soon, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The two leaders agreed on the need to further expand bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, IT, textiles, and energy.

Characterizing Pakistan as an important country in the region, the Kazakh president expressed his country's desire to further strengthen their long standing bilateral ties.

The prime minister also invited the Kazakh president to pay an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Agriculture Visit Kazakhstan Textile Media

Recent Stories

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, c ..

PTI chief to be interrogated on May 9 incidents, claims Khawaja Asif

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Portugal on National Day

10 minutes ago
 Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensifying, moves ..

Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy intensifying, moves northward in Arabian sea

24 minutes ago
 UAE convenes first signature event of its UN Secur ..

UAE convenes first signature event of its UN Security Council presidency on coop ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Norwegian Minister of Trade a ..

UAE Ambassador meets Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry

25 minutes ago
 2nd Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo race to take place i ..

2nd Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo race to take place in November

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.