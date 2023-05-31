UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Highly Values Its Broad-based Ties With Belarus: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Pakistan highly values its broad-based ties with Belarus: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan greatly valued its cordial and broad-based relations with Belarus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan greatly valued its cordial and broad-based relations with Belarus.

He also affirmed Pakistan's commitment towards building mutually beneficial cooperation with Belarus in all areas, including economic, agriculture, science and technology, information technology, education, and culture domains.

The prime minister received Foreign Minister of Belarus Sergei Aleinik, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Foreign Minister Aleinik conveyed the warm greetings of President Lukashenko to the prime minister, while highlighting that Belarus regarded Pakistan as an important country in the region and appreciated its efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

The prime minister also briefed the foreign minister on the human rights violations by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Noting that Pakistan and Belarus would be commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2024, the prime minister welcomed continued high-level exchanges and engagement.

In this regard, he also reiterated his invitation to the Belarusian president to undertake a visit to Pakistan, at his earliest convenience.

