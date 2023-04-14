UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Highly Values Its Relations With Indonesia: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan highly values its relations with Indonesia: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam on Friday said that Pakistan attached great values to its relations with Indonesia, which were governed by mutual respect and cooperation.

Engr Amir Muqam expressed these views during his meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, Adam Mulawarman Tugio that called on him at his office in Islamabad, says a press release issued here today.

Adviser to Prime Minister Engr Amir Muqam conveyed that Pakistan attached great value to its relations with Indonesia which were governed by mutual respect and cooperation and expressed that Pakistan and Indonesia had maintained decades old close and cordial relations which had historical roots.

He said Pakistan was looking forward to further strengthen bilateral relations with Indonesian cultural heritage vis-à-vis regular exchange.

Ambassador Adam Mulawarman Tugio acknowledged the existing scope and scale of cooperation in the field of cultural heritage between the two countries and desired to undertake joint ventures in respective fields on progressive basis.

He invited Engr Amir Muqam to visit Indonesia, which was accepted by the adviser to the Prime Minister.

The Indonesian Ambassador also requested for providing a space at Pakistan National library for establishing an international corner, which was approved by the Adviser to Prime Minister.

The Ambassador thanked the Adviser to the PM and also accepted the invitation to visit Swat valley.

Amir Muqam appreciated the efforts of the Indonesian Ambassador and assured that a lot is yet to be explored in culture between the two countries and we are hoping to start a cultural exchange program.

They also agreed to work together to promote people-to-people contacts, enhance trade and investment and strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Senior Joint Secretary for National Heritage and Culture Muhammad Bilal and Cultural Coordinator Indonesian Embassy Miss Hira Khan was also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Exchange Swat Amir Muqam Visit Indonesia

Recent Stories

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

42 minutes ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

2 hours ago
 Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Inst ..

Salaries Of 1100 Employees Of Cotton Research Institutes Should Be Released Befo ..

2 hours ago
 PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System la ..

PITB developed Hospital Waste Monitoring System launched in Environment Protecti ..

2 hours ago
 OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global ..

OPPO Find X6 Pro Takes Top Spot on DXOMARK Global Camera Rankings with Impressiv ..

2 hours ago
 In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs ..

In-camera briefing on security to be given to MNAs today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.