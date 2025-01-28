Pakistan Highly Values Its Relationship With Iran: Ayaz Sadiq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial ties which are founded on shared Islamic values and enhanced people-to-people contacts.
“Pakistan highly values its relationship with Iran, and as neighbouring countries, both nations have immense potential for cooperation in various fields of trade”. he said while talking to Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, who met him here Tuesday.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral relations by expanding cooperation across all mutual areas of interest, with a particular focus on energy and trade. He said that such efforts would not only benefit the economies of both nations but would also improve the communities living along the common border.
The Speaker highlighted that enhancing parliamentary contacts between the two countries was crucial for fostering stronger trade and economic ties.
He added that expanded trade links between Pakistan and Iran could play a pivotal role in the regional development and prosperity of both nations.
The Iranian Ambassador acknowledged the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and reiterated Iran's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Pakistan.
He also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation extended by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in deepening parliamentary relations between the two nations. Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam stressed that enhancing these ties will contribute to broader regional stability and economic growth.
