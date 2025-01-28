Open Menu

Pakistan Highly Values Its Relationship With Iran: Ayaz Sadiq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan highly values its relationship with Iran: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy cordial ties which are founded on shared Islamic values and enhanced people-to-people contacts.

“Pakistan highly values its relationship with Iran, and as neighbouring countries, both nations have immense potential for cooperation in various fields of trade”. he said while talking to Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri-Moghaddam, who met him here Tuesday.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further underlined the importance of strengthening bilateral relations by expanding cooperation across all mutual areas of interest, with a particular focus on energy and trade. He said that such efforts would not only benefit the economies of both nations but would also improve the communities living along the common border.

The Speaker highlighted that enhancing parliamentary contacts between the two countries was crucial for fostering stronger trade and economic ties.

He added that expanded trade links between Pakistan and Iran could play a pivotal role in the regional development and prosperity of both nations.

The Iranian Ambassador acknowledged the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and reiterated Iran's commitment to further strengthening its relationship with Pakistan.

He also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation extended by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in deepening parliamentary relations between the two nations. Ambassador Amiri-Moghaddam stressed that enhancing these ties will contribute to broader regional stability and economic growth.

Recent Stories

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numb ..

RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024

11 minutes ago
 From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefin ..

From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together

19 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact re ..

Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

40 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health

41 minutes ago
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's M ..

PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape

42 minutes ago
 Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two ..

Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..

55 minutes ago
 Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sect ..

Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025

56 minutes ago
 Middle East families to experience $1 trillion tra ..

Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..

2 hours ago

UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Mi ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan