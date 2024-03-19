Pakistan Highly Values Its Ties With Bahrain: President
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan attached great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain which were based on shared religion, culture and history.
He also highlighted the need to translate the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.
The president expressed these views while talking to Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain, General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Abdul Qader was also present during the meeting.
Welcoming the visiting Commander, the president said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed excellent relations, which needed to be further strengthened in the areas of mutual interest.
He said that it was his firm belief that Pakistan would grow stronger as it had immense potential to become a prosperous country.
During the meeting, the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain felicitated the president on assuming the office for the second time and expressed the hope that Pakistan would move forward under his leadership. He said that both countries enjoyed excellent defence cooperation and expressed his gratitude for the supportive role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He also reiterated Bahrain’s continued support to Pakistan.
General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa extended an invitation to the president to visit Bahrain.
President Zardari thanked the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain for his visit and felicitations.
Recent Stories
Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties
Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award
US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil
Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi
Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits Ramzan Bazaar20 seconds ago
-
DC visits fruit and vegetable market33 seconds ago
-
Federal Board announces implementation of national curriculum from academic year 202437 seconds ago
-
Spoiled meat seized, fines imposed10 minutes ago
-
About 75 per cent Negahban package distributed in Rajanpur11 minutes ago
-
Five gangsters held11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties11 minutes ago
-
Shoe factory catches fire in Sheikhupura11 minutes ago
-
Two held for running fancy gambling in city20 minutes ago
-
Dera police committed to protecting citizens’ lives, property: DPO20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 arranges life support training for police20 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consul General calls on CM Punjab20 minutes ago