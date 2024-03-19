Open Menu

Pakistan Highly Values Its Ties With Bahrain: President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan attached great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain which were based on shared religion, culture and history.

He also highlighted the need to translate the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain into a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

The president expressed these views while talking to Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain, General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan Mohamed Ibrahim Mohamed Abdul Qader was also present during the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting Commander, the president said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoyed excellent relations, which needed to be further strengthened in the areas of mutual interest.

He said that it was his firm belief that Pakistan would grow stronger as it had immense potential to become a prosperous country.

During the meeting, the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain felicitated the president on assuming the office for the second time and expressed the hope that Pakistan would move forward under his leadership. He said that both countries enjoyed excellent defence cooperation and expressed his gratitude for the supportive role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan. He also reiterated Bahrain’s continued support to Pakistan.

General Sheikh Mohammad bin Isa bin Salman Al-Khalifa extended an invitation to the president to visit Bahrain.

President Zardari thanked the Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain for his visit and felicitations.

