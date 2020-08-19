UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Highly Values Its Ties With Italy, Considers Pertinent Defence Partner: Zobaida Jalal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:17 PM

Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal said Pakistan highly values its relations with Italy and consider it as an important defence partner because of its rich experience and defence related expertise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal said Pakistan highly values its relations with Italy and consider it as an important defence partner because of its rich experience and defence related expertise.

She stated this while Ambassador of Italy Andreas Ferrarese called on her here on Tuesday.

"The Italian Defence Industry has a great potential and similar potential exists in the energy and production sector of Pakistan Defence Industry.

Therefore, there is a good possibility for us to look up for joint ventures," she said.

Both the dignitaries while agreed on existing potential of cooperation, level of friendship, and need to promote regular exchange of high level visits.

Later on, the federal minister sympathised and expressed her good wishes for the government and people of Italy, saying, "We stand with them in this difficult hour of COVID-19, since it caused huge losses to them."

