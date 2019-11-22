UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Highly Values Its Ties With Oman: Sadiq Sanjrani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Thursday said Pakistan highly valued its bilateral relations with Oman.

Speaking at an event organized to mark the National Day of Oman, Sanjrani congratulated the Omanese ambassador on the national day.

Pakistan and Oman were tied in historic, religious and cultural ties, he added.

He said the exemplary cooperation in Pakistan and Oman showed their trust on each other.

Sanjrani said peace in the region would help fulfill the dream of prosperity for all. Promotion of peace in the region would open up new avenues for economic cooperation, he added.

He said, "I behalf of Parliament, people and the government of Pakistan will facilitate the people, government and political leadership of Oman on this auspicious occasion."

