Pakistan highly values ties with UK; desires further expansion: President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan attached high priority to its relations with the United Kingdom and wanted to further expand bilateral relations in all areas of mutual benefit.

The president, in a meeting with Lord Wajid Khan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, briefed him about Pakistan's smart lockdown policy that led to successfully containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted Pakistan's successes against the war on terror during the last 20 years.

Exchanging views on the situation in Afghanistan, the president also highlighted that Pakistan had extended humanitarian support to Afghanistan and facilitated the evacuation of over 12,000 Afghan and foreign nationals.

He informed that Pakistan was hosting about three million Afghan refugees for the last four decades, besides contributing to the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.

President Alvi felicitated Lord Wajid on his elevation to the prestigious House of Lords.

He added that his elevation to the House of Lords reflected the high regard the people and leadership of UK had placed in his vision.

The president appreciated Lord Wajid's efforts for raising concerns about human rights violations of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to take notice of the reign of terror being unleashed by the Indian occupation forces against the innocent people of IIOJK and hold India accountable for its abhorrent conduct.

Lord Wajid Khan congratulated Pakistan on handling the COVID-19 pandemic in successful and lauded Pakistan's smart lockdown strategy in this regard.