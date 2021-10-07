UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Highly Values Ties With UK; Desires Further Expansion: President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

Pakistan highly values ties with UK; desires further expansion: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan attached high priority to its relations with the United Kingdom and wanted to further expand bilateral relations in all areas of mutual benefit

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said that Pakistan attached high priority to its relations with the United Kingdom and wanted to further expand bilateral relations in all areas of mutual benefit.

The president, in a meeting with Lord Wajid Khan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, briefed him about Pakistan's smart lockdown policy that led to successfully containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted Pakistan's successes against the war on terror during the last 20 years.

Exchanging views on the situation in Afghanistan, the president also highlighted that Pakistan had extended humanitarian support to Afghanistan and facilitated the evacuation of over 12,000 Afghan and foreign nationals.

He informed that Pakistan was hosting about three million Afghan refugees for the last four decades, besides contributing to the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.

President Alvi felicitated Lord Wajid on his elevation to the prestigious House of Lords.

He added that his elevation to the House of Lords reflected the high regard the people and leadership of UK had placed in his vision.

The president appreciated Lord Wajid's efforts for raising concerns about human rights violations of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He urged the international community to take notice of the reign of terror being unleashed by the Indian occupation forces against the innocent people of IIOJK and hold India accountable for its abhorrent conduct.

Lord Wajid Khan congratulated Pakistan on handling the COVID-19 pandemic in successful and lauded Pakistan's smart lockdown strategy in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Jammu United Kingdom Wajid Khan All Refugee Million Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Investment worth $5bln is in pipeline to establish ..

Investment worth $5bln is in pipeline to establish new textile units: Abdul Raza ..

1 minute ago
 Second-hand clothes steal show in poverty-hit Zimb ..

Second-hand clothes steal show in poverty-hit Zimbabwe

2 minutes ago
 Turkey wins Ugandan hearts with COVID-19 handling, ..

Turkey wins Ugandan hearts with COVID-19 handling, support

2 minutes ago
 Amendment in NAB to fully restore foreign and loca ..

Amendment in NAB to fully restore foreign and local investors:Iftikhar Ali MaliK ..

2 minutes ago
 Japan's largest labor organization gets female pre ..

Japan's largest labor organization gets female president for 1st time

2 minutes ago
 DG Rangers visits University of Karachi

DG Rangers visits University of Karachi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.