Pakistan Hindu Council Announces All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of Parliament Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, in a statement, said that there are countless unknown historical holy places in Pakistan that are in dire need of our attention

Taking to APP here on Monday, he said that Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), in order to identify minority non-Muslim holy places of worship across the country, has announced the All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest. The last date for participation in the photo competition being held with technical support by the Press Network of Pakistan is 31st January 2023.

According to Dr Ramesh Kumar an effort was being made under the All Pakistan Minorities Heritage Photo Contest to highlight and showcase the historical sacred buildings of non-Muslim minority religions including Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, which have a glorious past despite the passing of hundreds of years.

Pakistan Hindu Council has asked every citizen of Pakistan, especially journalists and students studying in educational institutions to actively participate in this photo competition through visiting https://t.ly/TUV6.

