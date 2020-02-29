Pakistan Hindu Council condemn violence against Muslims in India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar on Saturday condemning the inhuman acts against the Indian Muslim minority said that Narendra Modi is Hitler of recent times.

In a meeting of PHC, the members of the Council expressed satisfaction over the practical steps taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the safety and protection of Hindu Community of the country, said a statement.

The members of the PHC on the occasion expressed grief and annoyance over the state backed violence against Muslims in different parts of India particularly in Delhi.

The participants of the meeting also discussed viral videos of violence against Indian Muslims.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar said that the videos of violence being broadcasted by local and international media are heartbreaking. He said that he was deeply saddened over helplessness of Indian Muslim minority. He appealed to the international community to take notice of the deadly turmoil in India.

The attendees of meeting also condemned use of religious slogan by the mobs involved in violence.

PHC Patron-in-Chief said that every religion in the world teaches lesson of humanity and advises respecting other religions. He challenged the rioters using slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' to study Ramayana and tell where it was written such horrific atrocities should be done against innocent human beings.

He said that it is the responsibility of state to protect its minorities, but unfortunately, in the past, Modi had shed the blood of Muslim minorities in Gujarat as Chief Minister and now, after becoming the Prime Minister, has bloodied the whole of India.

MNA Ramesh Kumar said even those who do not support Indian oppressed Muslims are oppressive, he warned the Modi government that the extremists have put India's security at stake.

The Pakistan Hindu Council meeting once again rejected the Indian Citizenship Amendment Bill in clear terms, expecting that the Indian Supreme Court, considering the violent situation, must repeal this controversial bill and restore the Indian secular constitution in its original form, otherwise India is rapidly moving towards more divisions.

He further said that every Hindu living in Pakistan considers this land as his/her mother, no patriotic Hindu can imagine leaving Pakistan's citizenship.

Dr. Ramesha appealed the Hindus who migrated to India from Sindh to understand the aggressive intentions of the Modi government and return to Sindh.

The Pakistan Hindu Council, in its meeting, also appreciated all the Indian Hindus who for the sake of humanity played their part in protecting their Muslim neighbors from the evils of extremist rioters.

The meeting was attended by the PHC President Gopal Khamani, Secretary General Parshotam Ramani, Joint Secretary Pamman Lal Rathi, Finance Secretary Bharat Kumar Manglani, Advisor Raja Asarmal Manglani and others.