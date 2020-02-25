Pakistan Hindu Council criticizes Indian Citizenship Act

Pakistan Hindu Council has criticized the recently-passed controversial citizen bill in India, saying that it has resulted in creating atmosphere of fear and anxiety throughout the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hindu Council has criticized the recently-passed controversial citizen bill in India, saying that it has resulted in creating atmosphere of fear and anxiety throughout the country.

According to the statement on Tuesday "The Indian citizenship law has not only made Indian Muslims insecure but also put a question mark on the big claims of secular India and world's largest democracy," a press release said.

Ongoing turmoil in India, according to Pakistan Hindu Council, proved that the demand of Muslim-majority separate country was a wise decision by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan Hindu Council demanded that Indian government must review its policies and bring back the constitution to its original form.

"Every religion urges to serve humanity irrespective of religious bonds," the statement mentioned, while showing solidarity with Indian Muslim minority community.