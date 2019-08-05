Pakistan Hindu Council displays 40 feet large national flag in NA hall to express love for country: Dr. Ramesh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Monday displayed 40 feet large Pakistan National flag in the hall of National Assembly

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, he said the flag was a gift to the nation from Pakistan Hindu Council on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

He said preparing such a big flag was an expression of love for the country from Pakistani Hindu Council.

He said our forefathers had rendered sacrifices for the independence of Pakistan and it was time to show that all Pakistanis were united.