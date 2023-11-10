Open Menu

Pakistan Hindu Council Lights Up Diwali To Demand Ceasefire In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Pakistan Hindu Council lights up Diwali to demand ceasefire in Gaza

In a striking show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on Friday decided to associate Diwali, the festival of lights and colours with a call for an immediate ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) In a striking show of solidarity with the people of Gaza, the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on Friday decided to associate Diwali, the festival of lights and colours with a call for an immediate ceasefire.

The council's patron-in-chief, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, said that Diwali is a celebration of peace and harmony, and that it is fitting to use this occasion to highlight the importance of ending the violence in Gaza.

"Diwali is the day of victory of light against darkness," he said. "It is a message of hope for a better future. We cannot celebrate Diwali in peace while innocent people are suffering in Gaza."

The council has called on the international community, including the United Nations, to take steps to ensure a lasting ceasefire and to protect the people of Gaza.

"The brutal use of force is only compounding the suffering of the people of Gaza," said Dr. Vankwani. "We urge the international community to do everything in its power to end this conflict and bring about a sustainable peace."

The council's decision to associate Diwali with the call for a ceasefire is a powerful reminder that the people of Pakistan stand with the people of Gaza in their struggle for peace. It is also a reminder that the festival of lights is a celebration of hope and resilience, even in the darkest of times.

APP/ffr-mkz

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Gaza Ramesh Kumar Vankwani

Recent Stories

Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for ..

Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for election

4 minutes ago
 PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

4 minutes ago
 Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets ..

Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets: transport minister

2 minutes ago
 Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to ..

Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to govern

2 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

8 minutes ago
 'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Eur ..

'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

2 minutes ago
Travel Mart Mela concludes

Travel Mart Mela concludes

2 minutes ago
 Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Champions ..

Rizwan Rashid at top in CNS Amateur Golf Championship

2 minutes ago
 DC Bahawalnagar chairs District Welfare Fund Commi ..

DC Bahawalnagar chairs District Welfare Fund Committee meeting

2 minutes ago
 18,107 power theft, 9,360 drug-trafficking cases r ..

18,107 power theft, 9,360 drug-trafficking cases registered

2 minutes ago
 5 ASPs promoted as SP, CM pins badges

5 ASPs promoted as SP, CM pins badges

2 minutes ago
 Drug smuggler arrested with 5kg heroin

Drug smuggler arrested with 5kg heroin

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan