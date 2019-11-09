UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hindu Council Terms Indian Supreme Court's Verdict As Shameful

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 09:12 PM

Pakistan Hindu Council terms Indian Supreme Court's verdict as shameful

Pattorn-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council, Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Saturday termed Indian Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case- the demolition of Babri Mosque- as shameful and detrimental to religious harmony on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Talking to media, he said the verdict delivered during the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur corridor would help further increasing extremism in India. The verdict has saddened Pakistani Hindu community.

Talking to media, he said the verdict delivered during the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur corridor would help further increasing extremism in India. The verdict has saddened Pakistani Hindu community.

He said every religion of the world taught respecting religious sacred places of other religions. Shree Ram would never like the demolishing of a Mosque by his followers, that to by using his name. Such acts would earn bad name to religion besides inviting God's ire.

