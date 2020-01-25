UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hindu Council To Host Combined Marriage Ceremony On Sunday

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 07:59 PM

Pakistan Hindu Council to host Combined Marriage Ceremony on Sunday

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) is organising the Combined Marriages Program for 100 deserving Hindu couples on January 26, at Railway Ground Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) is organising the Combined Marriages Program for 100 deserving Hindu couples on January 26, at Railway Ground Karachi.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chairman of PHC, MNA Dr.

Ramesh Kumar Vakwani said that the Hindu couples were arriving the metropolis from all over the country for the ceremony.

He said that the event would send a message to the World that the minority communities in Pakistan were completely free to hold their social events in accordance with their religious teachings.

