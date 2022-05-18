UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 06:48 PM

A meeting of Pakistan Hindu Temple Management Committee was held here on Wednesday with Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani in the chair

President Krishna Sharma, General Secretary Dewan Chand Chawala and committee members across the country attended the meeting. Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid and Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas were also present.

President Krishna Sharma, General Secretary Dewan Chand Chawala and committee members across the country attended the meeting. Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid and Deputy Secretary Faraz Abbas were also present.

According to ETPB spokesperson, the committee members congratulated the chairman of the board on his assumption of office and gave a full briefing on temples across the country and also presented their proposals.

The committee members lauded the steps taken by the former chairman of the board, Dr. Amir Ahmed, including the restoration of Gurdwara and temples.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Board Habibur Rehman Gilani assured the members that all possible steps would be taken for the protection of temples and welfare of Hindu community.

He said that Pakistan was no less than a paradise for minorities.

The Board of Trust was committed to other measures, including security and renovation ofworship placed of Hindu and Sikhs, in the light of Federal government directives.

