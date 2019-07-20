Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knight in Washington DC

The Embassy of Pakistan and Holland & Knight signed a contract for lobbying services Friday afternoon in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan and Holland & Knight signed a contract for lobbying services Friday afternoon in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

A leading Republican from New York and former Congressman Tom Reynolds, who represents Washington's top lobbying firm Holland & Knight, discussed ways to represent Pakistan's interest effectively.

Reynolds will be supported by a team comprising former members of Congress, former senior administration officials, Capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts.

Despite pressing requirements of the unique political scene in the United States, the Pakistani embassy in D.

C. had no lobbyist during the past six years.

Noting the importance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit in revitalizing the Pakistan-US bilateral relations, the foreign minister expressed the hope that Holland & Knight would be able to work efficiently with the embassy to advance Pakistan's interests in the United States.

Reynolds thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for reposing confidence in Holland & Knight and assured him of their full support in forging strong Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect and mutuality of interests.\932