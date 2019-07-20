UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hires Lobbying Services Of Holland & Knight In Washington DC

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knight in Washington DC

The Embassy of Pakistan and Holland & Knight signed a contract for lobbying services Friday afternoon in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan and Holland & Knight signed a contract for lobbying services Friday afternoon in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

A leading Republican from New York and former Congressman Tom Reynolds, who represents Washington's top lobbying firm Holland & Knight, discussed ways to represent Pakistan's interest effectively.

Reynolds will be supported by a team comprising former members of Congress, former senior administration officials, Capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts.

Despite pressing requirements of the unique political scene in the United States, the Pakistani embassy in D.

C. had no lobbyist during the past six years.

Noting the importance of Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming visit in revitalizing the Pakistan-US bilateral relations, the foreign minister expressed the hope that Holland & Knight would be able to work efficiently with the embassy to advance Pakistan's interests in the United States.

Reynolds thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for reposing confidence in Holland & Knight and assured him of their full support in forging strong Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect and mutuality of interests.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Washington Visit Capitol Hill New York United States Netherlands Congress From Top

Recent Stories

DIG inspects security measures at polling stations ..

5 minutes ago

Afghan Rocket Strikes Kill 24 Taliban Members in U ..

5 minutes ago

PPP finalizes arrangements for holding public meet ..

6 minutes ago

FATA Elections trending on Twitter

3 minutes ago

US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad indicat ..

3 minutes ago

Alleged video scandal: PFSA declares the video as ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.