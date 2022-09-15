Pakistan hit hardest by climatic change despite low carbon footprint: Musadik Malik

State Minister for Petrolium Division, Dr Musadik Malik, on Thursday said Pakistan has been affected by climate change despite low carbon footprint

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petrolium Division, Dr Musadik Malik, on Thursday said Pakistan has been affected by climate change despite low carbon footprint.

Speaking at a concluding ceremony of a seminar though video link at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), he briefed about supply and demand of energy in the country and different projects.

The minister underlined the need of a lot of working in this sector.

South Punjab Private Investment Forum was orgainzed by USAID mission in collaboration with MCCI at MNSUA wherein Federal Minister, Syed Naveed Qamar, US Counselate General William K. Makaneole, USAID Mission Director Reed J. Aeschliman, provincial minister for agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Multan Chamber of Commerce &Industry (MCCI), Khawja Muhammad Hussain, representative from private sectors, progressive farmers and others were present.

Mr Makaneole said that he was delighted to have been invited in a fast growing university of agriculture He stated it was matter of happiness for him that the seminar had been organized at MNSUA.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Hussain Jahania Gardezi thanked USAID for working of restoration of agri sector food and livestock by partnering with private sector.

He hoped that the initiative would bring about betterment in agri sector.

United Nations Agency for International Development (USAID) Director, Reed J. Aeschliman noted that the agency would work for improvement of textile industry of Pakistan adding that it will share its plan with stakeholdes.

He maintained that Pakistan's textile industry was very important for rest of the world adding that its decline may affect global industry.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, stated that varsity was trying the resolve the problems faced by industry and private sector.

Among other Mumtaz Khan Manias, Kanwal Bokhari, Adil Asif, Dr Shafiq Patafi, Mohsin Gardezi and Asif Hayat Tipu attended the seminar.