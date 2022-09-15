UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hit Hardest By Climatic Change Despite Low Carbon Footprint: Musadik Malik

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Pakistan hit hardest by climatic change despite low carbon footprint: Musadik Malik

State Minister for Petrolium Division, Dr Musadik Malik, on Thursday said Pakistan has been affected by climate change despite low carbon footprint

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petrolium Division, Dr Musadik Malik, on Thursday said Pakistan has been affected by climate change despite low carbon footprint.

Speaking at a concluding ceremony of a seminar though video link at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), he briefed about supply and demand of energy in the country and different projects.

The minister underlined the need of a lot of working in this sector.

South Punjab Private Investment Forum was orgainzed by USAID mission in collaboration with MCCI at MNSUA wherein Federal Minister, Syed Naveed Qamar, US Counselate General William K. Makaneole, USAID Mission Director Reed J. Aeschliman, provincial minister for agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Multan Chamber of Commerce &Industry (MCCI), Khawja Muhammad Hussain, representative from private sectors, progressive farmers and others were present.

Mr Makaneole said that he was delighted to have been invited in a fast growing university of agriculture He stated it was matter of happiness for him that the seminar had been organized at MNSUA.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Hussain Jahania Gardezi thanked USAID for working of restoration of agri sector food and livestock by partnering with private sector.

He hoped that the initiative would bring about betterment in agri sector.

United Nations Agency for International Development (USAID) Director, Reed J. Aeschliman noted that the agency would work for improvement of textile industry of Pakistan adding that it will share its plan with stakeholdes.

He maintained that Pakistan's textile industry was very important for rest of the world adding that its decline may affect global industry.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali, stated that varsity was trying the resolve the problems faced by industry and private sector.

Among other Mumtaz Khan Manias, Kanwal Bokhari, Adil Asif, Dr Shafiq Patafi, Mohsin Gardezi and Asif Hayat Tipu attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Nawaz Sharif World Punjab Agriculture Agri Chamber May Commerce Textile National University From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Int ..

Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Interests - Xi Jinping

37 seconds ago
 HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban ..

HCC demands from Punjab government to lift the ban on wheat flour movement to KP ..

39 seconds ago
 NA body anxious over non-locals' appointments in G ..

NA body anxious over non-locals' appointments in Gomal Zam Dam

44 seconds ago
 State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for m ..

State Institutions to hold Imran accountable for misleading people: Javed Latif

3 minutes ago
 PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations ..

PM Flood Relief Fund receives Rs 3.3 bln donations, Senate body told

3 minutes ago
 8-year Zayan declared best swimmer in Inter-School ..

8-year Zayan declared best swimmer in Inter-School Swimming Championship

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.