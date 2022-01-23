UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hits Its Highest Ever IT Exports In 6 Months: Faisal Javed Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan hits its highest ever IT Exports in 6 months: Faisal Javed Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan hits its highest ever Information Technology (IT) Exports in 6 months. In a tweet, he said that "our IT Exports during Fiscal Year 21-22 surged to $1.302 billion at the growth rate of 36% v/s $959 million during the same period of 2020-21". "Hopefully we'll be able to cross $3.

5 billion mark during this financial year", he added. Faisal Javed Khan who is also Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's focus is on increasing exports to stimulate economic growth. "We will inshaallah double our IT industry in 2 years", he added.

He said that TechZones are being set-up to create employment, economic transformation & attract intl investors. "We are now the third-largest gig economy globally", he added.

