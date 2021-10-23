Pakistan hits milestone of administering 100 mln Covid vaccine doses : Dr. Faisal Sultan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Saturday said that Pakistan has successfully achieved the milestone of administering 100 million doses of COVID vaccine across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 )

In a video message, Dr. Faisal said the target was achieved with the support of citizens of Pakistan and many organizations particularly the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for making effective strategies to ensure vaccination.

He also thanked the Provincial Health Ministries, provincial administrations, vaccinators, and other staff of the immunization program and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). He also acknowledged the services of different public organizations which ensured the purchase and availability of vaccines in the country.

He said that the effective participatory role of all organizations made it possible to achieve this target.

He appreciated the role of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and other information technology-related organizations for documenting and ensuring the successful functioning of National Immunization Management System (NIMS) software.

He said that so far 130 million doses had been provided by the government of Pakistan, out of which 100 million doses were purchased by the government, six million doses received from Chinese donation while 25 million doses were arranged from the COVAX facility.

He also thanked the international organizations for their support in protecting the lives of Pakistanis from Corona while arranging vaccines against this disease. He however said that the government efforts at the Federal level remained successful for managing 100 million doses of vaccine for its people.