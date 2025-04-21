Pakistan hockey team begins intensive training camp

(@FahadShabbir)

WAHH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Hockey Team has started a training camp at the POF sports Complex in Wah Cantt, a significant step in preparation for upcoming international competitions.

The camp, which will run until April 24, 2025, aims to equip the national squad with advanced skills and tactical prowess, reported by APP correspondent.

The POF Sports Complex is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, including a recently installed Astroturf in the Hockey Stadium. The complex provides an ideal environment for training and competitions.

The team will be trained by experienced coaches, including Olympian Tahir Zaman, Muhammad Usman, and Zeeshan Ashraf. A 25-player squad has been selected for the camp, comprising goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and strikers from various departments and organizations.

The camp will focus on enhancing the team's skills and tactical abilities, preparing them for international competitions. The team's performance will be closely watched as they gear up for upcoming challenges.

