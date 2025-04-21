Open Menu

Pakistan Hockey Team Begins Intensive Training Camp

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan hockey team begins intensive training camp

WAHH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Hockey Team has started a training camp at the POF sports Complex in Wah Cantt, a significant step in preparation for upcoming international competitions.

The camp, which will run until April 24, 2025, aims to equip the national squad with advanced skills and tactical prowess, reported by APP correspondent.

The POF Sports Complex is renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities, including a recently installed Astroturf in the Hockey Stadium. The complex provides an ideal environment for training and competitions.

The team will be trained by experienced coaches, including Olympian Tahir Zaman, Muhammad Usman, and Zeeshan Ashraf. A 25-player squad has been selected for the camp, comprising goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and strikers from various departments and organizations.

The camp will focus on enhancing the team's skills and tactical abilities, preparing them for international competitions. The team's performance will be closely watched as they gear up for upcoming challenges.

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

16 minutes ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

32 minutes ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

45 minutes ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

53 minutes ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan