Pakistan will host a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan on Wednesday to discuss latest developments and prospects for the region, the Pakistani foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Pakistan will host a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan on Wednesday to discuss latest developments and prospects for the region, the Pakistani foreign ministry said.

Pakistan first convened envoys of Afghanistan's six neighbors for virtual consultations on Sunday. The latest meeting will buld on topics discussed there.

"Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the meeting, to be attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the meeting "will provide an opportunity to neighbors of Afghanistan to work together for shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which is essential to forge strong economic linkages and realize connectivity agenda.

"

Islamabad said that Afghanistan's neighbors "have a vital stake in the stability of the country," while the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan is an important factor in regional trade, transit and security.

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) on August 15. On Tuesday night, the radical movement unveiled the composition of an interim government which, contrary to international calls and expectations, is not inclusive of non-Taliban members and women.