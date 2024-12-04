Pakistan holds potential in shaping peace & prosperity amid Global Power shifts: Speakers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The speakers at a session"Major Power Competition: Emerging Realities", highlighted that Pakistan holds the potential to contribute significantly to peace, connectivity, and economic growth in an era defined by competition and collaboration among major powers.

The working session was organised by the China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) here at the ISSI’s annual flagship dialogue forum, “Islamabad Conclave", said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Distinguished panelists included Ambassador Tehmina Janjua, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan; Prof. Dr. Hu Shisheng, Director China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR); Dr. Farhan Hanif Siddiqui, Professor at SPIR, Quaid-i-Azam University and Dr. Andreea Stoin-Karadeli, Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, moderated the session. The Working Session was attended by notables diplomats, academics, students and members of civil society, said a press release.

Ambassador Tehmina Janjua highlighted in her keynote address that the preeminent power today ensures through its policies that the perception of competition that it holds with its adversaries becomes a reality for the rest of the world. She added that amidst the pressure for choosing sides in the ongoing competition, smaller states are more likely to accede to demands of external powers. However, this situation can be averted by creating neutral alliances of the small and medium sized states that do not involve in bloc politics.

She also emphasised that for Pakistan the regions of concern shall continue to be South and West Asia. In South Asia, Pakistan must only get in conversation with India if the other side has respectful interlocutors. Whereas in West Asia, once the war in Gaza is over, there shall be increasing pressure on countries including Pakistan for a settlement similar to Abraham Accords in the region.

Dr. Hu Shisheng spoke about how the BRI has become a vital platform for countries that are facing sanctions or economic challenges, offering opportunities for growth and collaboration. BRI remains a key driver of both hard and soft connectivity—linking countries not only through infrastructure but also through cultural and economic partnerships, he added.

Over the past decade, the BRI has created significant economic opportunities, such as the creation of 40-50 per cent more jobs in Laos and considerable regional trade growth in Africa. The BRI has also facilitated China’s presence in over 267 cities across Europe, furthering global economic integration. China’s trade also grew by 20 per cent during past 10 years since BRI.

Dr. Farhan Hanif Siddiqui noted that today’s competition is multifaceted, involving not only economic and strategic rivalry but also the strategic use of trade and sanctions, unlike the bipolar competition during the Cold War. In contrast to the U.S.’s ethnocentric Asia-Pacific strategy, China advocates for a more inclusive, win-win approach, emphasizing cultural integration and mutual benefits, as seen in its role in facilitating the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. He added that In a "multiplex" world, states, societies, and cultures all influence international relations, marking a departure from the traditional state-centric approach. As a result, the international system is no longer solely defined by military power or ideological alignment but by a broader set of interconnected interests, actors, and narratives.

Dr. Andreea Stoin-Karadeli focused on the balancing factors in a competitive US-China relations. The competition now extends beyond economics, to technology, military capabilities and geopolitical influence. She added that the nuclear uncertainty has also returned in the recent years. She emphasized that despite increasing competition the only way to address certain issues is to have cooperation, like in cybersecurity, global health challenges, and pandemics. These areas can provide common grounds for competing major powers to collaborate with each other, minimising risk of disruption.

Dr. Talat Shabbir in his opening remarks highlighted that Pakistan’s geostrategic location, coupled with its deepening ties with China, and its long-standing relationship with the United States, position it uniquely within the evolving global order.