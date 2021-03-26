UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Holds Successful Flight Test Of Shaheen-1A Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan has conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 900 kilometers.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system including advanced navigation system, the Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) said a statement received here on Friday.

The flight test was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of this successful test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of today's missile test.

