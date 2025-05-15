Pakistan holds trials at NUML to promote inclusion through sports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Special Olympics Pakistan, in collaboration with the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), organized trials in Table Tennis, Bocce, Powerlifting, and Basketball at the NUML on Thursday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from children with autism and other intellectual disabilities representing schools from Islamabad and Rawalpindi districts.

The trials are part of Special Olympics Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, providing them with opportunities to showcase their talents, build confidence, and foster inclusion.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization in this domain, reaching over 5.3 million athletes and unified partners in nearly 170 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Sports Manager of Special Olympics Pakistan Ms. Shamiala Iram said, “These trials are not just about winning or losing, they are about celebrating ability, promoting acceptance, and building a more inclusive society. We are proud to witness such incredible talent and spirit today.”

The event drew attention to the role of sports in uplifting the lives of differently-abled individuals, offering them a platform to grow physically, emotionally, and socially. The trials also reflected NUML’s commitment to social responsibility and inclusive development.

Teachers, parents, and volunteers were present to support the athletes, making the event a vibrant celebration of courage, determination, and unity.