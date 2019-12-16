Pakistan home to multiple ethnic groups, minorities besides Muslim community : DG Rangers

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) of Pakistan Sindh Major General Omar Ahmed on Monday said Pakistan was one of the most beautiful and peaceful countries of the world and added various religious minorities and ethnic groups were living peacefully besides different Muslim communities in the country.

He was addressing as a chief guest at a program arranged by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh as part of the Shukriya-Jinnah, a campaign aimed at paying tribute to the leadership and vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at the University of Karachi (KU) HEJ Professor Dr Salimuzzaman Siddiqi Auditorium, said a KU statement.

The DG Rangers said that the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had given the people a separate country and independent identity, not only in the region but also across the globe. "We should be grateful to the Almighty for such a beautiful motherland and we must also thank Quaid-e-Azam and people who were the part of the Pakistan Movement." He said that from north to south and east to west, this country had its unique recognition which made it different from the rest of the world.

To celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh also organized the Faith Declamation Contest.

Various schools and colleges participated in the event and laptops, gold medals, tablets and mobile phones were distributed among the winners.

Major General Omar Ahmed said that declamation contests were part of creating awareness among the masses. It also showed that young minds were very talented and observed things in-depth and also capable to express what they see and what they feel.

He informed the audience that after the 9/11 incident, the world had witnessed major changes in global politics and Muslim communities and countries were almost cut off by the West.

Pakistan and other Muslim countries in the nearby regions were most affected due to changes in policies of the West which occurred after the terrible incident in the United States.

The DG Rangers said that Pakistani public and military successfully managed to defuse the situation which took place after the 9/11 attack. The military leadership managed to address the challenges and difficulties faced by the country with the help and support of the fellow countrymen, he added.

Major General Omar Ahmed mentioned that the Pakistan public and the Army were united.

He vowed that violence would not be tolerated in the society and the Rangers would not let down the people.

He observed that " incident of APS had happened five years ago but still we feel the pain of the families of the victims and committed to defeating the enemies." KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi in his address said "due to tireless efforts of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah we had Pakistan as the independent country and we are living in a sovereign state." He observed that Quaid-e-Azam had envisioned to run this country through the Constitution.

He said that the Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah had the vision that minorities would have the liberty to observe their faith without any fear or pressure.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that some people claimed that difficult task could not be accomplished in the country but the restoration of peace in Karachi was a clear example that nation could do anything and everything they want to do.

"The Pakistan Army and Rangers have played a very important role in bringing the peace back in the mega city. The Rangers have also arranged a series of programs to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which will surely help the youngsters and connect them with history."