Pakistan hopeful of June conference to restore Palestine peace, implement ceasefire: FO spox

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday reaffirmed its full support for the upcoming high-level international conference on the peaceful settlement of the Palestine dispute and the implementation of a two-state solution, hoping that the moot would rise to the occasion and restore hope in peace and justice through meaningful action.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, at his weekly press briefing, here lauded France and Saudi Arabia for co-chairing the preparatory consultations for the June 2025 Conference.

"We sincerely hope that the June Conference will rise to the occasion and restore hope in peace and justice through meaningful action. We believe that in the lead-up to the Conference: The ceasefire must be fully implemented; the blockade on Gaza must be lifted; humanitarian access must be guaranteed; civilians and humanitarian personnel must be protected," he remarked.

He said that any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians or annex their land must be unequivocally rejected and effectively prevented.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the continued aggression and atrocities committed by Israeli occupying forces and the killing of 15 Palestinian emergency and civil defense workers during direct gunfire in the latest incidence of brutality.

Highlighting the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he condemned the Indian authorities' denial of permission to hold Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the historic Jama Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar, as well as on the holy night of Laila-tul-Qadr.

"The Indian authorities are in the habit of enforcing similar curbs in Srinagar for past several years. Restraining the ordinary people from congregating on special religious occasions poses serious challenges to the religious freedom of Muslims in IIOJK. The Kashmiri people’s rights to freely practice their religion and of peaceful Assembly must be respected."

The spokesperson apprised the media of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's two-day official visit to Belarus from Apr 10-11 at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko. During the visit, he will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest. Two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

Highlighting the other diplomatic engagements, the spokesperson mentioned the telephonic interactions of DPM Ishaq Dar with Bangladesh's Advisor for Foreign Affairs Touhid Hossain, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al- and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During the discussion with Marco Rubio, the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations, economic cooperation and regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan and agreed on the need to resolve the issue of US Military equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

He also briefed the media about Foreign Secretary Ambassador Amna Baloch's ongoing official visit to Amman, Jordan, for 2nd round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Jordan scheduled to be held on Thursday.

During the consultations, different regional and international matters of mutual interest and concern, including inter alia current situation in Occupied Palestinian Territories; evolving dynamics in the Levant, developments in South Asia as well as state of cooperation in different domains of Pakistan-Jordan relations would be discussed.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan was following the issue of tariff imposition by the US and the recent suspension on most of the countries. He said that considering the interconnected nature of global trade, the tariff imposition could have a far-reaching impact and emphasised a mutually beneficial resolution of the matter.

Regarding the discontinuation of the Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme (Global UGRAD) for Pakistani students, the spokesperson said that the decision marked the end of a 15-year engagement that played a pivotal role in promoting academic and cultural linkages besides strengthening bilateral ties focusing on education, science and technology and people-to-people contacts.

To a question, Spokesperson Khan said that the ongoing repatriation of illegal foreign nationals from Pakistan was under a legal framework and the individuals were allowed to return to Pakistan after obtaining visa.

He said that Pakistan had been more generous than any other country in the world to host the Afghan nationals and reiterated the government's policy to ensure the dignified return of those staying illegally.

Commenting on the approval of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Indian Lok Sabha, the spokesperson called it an act to dispossess Muslims from their properties including mosques and shrines and marginalising the minorities.