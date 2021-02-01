UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hopes For Restraint, Constructive Engagement In Myanmar

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:52 PM

Pakistan hopes for restraint, constructive engagement in Myanmar

Amidst escalating tension in Myanmar, Pakistan on Monday hoped that all the parties would exercise restraint and engage constructively for a peaceful outcome

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Amidst escalating tension in Myanmar, Pakistan on Monday hoped that all the parties would exercise restraint and engage constructively for a peaceful outcome.

The military in Myanmar seized power, detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a one-year state of emergency, according to media reports.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We are closely following the developments in Myanmar. We hope that all parties involved will exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, engage constructively, and work towards a peaceful outcome."

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office San Myanmar Media All

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack in Mogadishu

8 minutes ago

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa calls on PM Imran K ..

9 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine visits Youhanabad, reviews dev ..

22 seconds ago

Intermediate sports gala beings at GCU

24 seconds ago

As Pakistan gets 0.5m Sinopharm doses; Cansino tri ..

25 seconds ago

Iranian Foreign Ministry Notes Progress in Situati ..

27 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.