Pakistan hopes for restraint, constructive engagement in Myanmar

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Amidst escalating tension in Myanmar, Pakistan on Monday hoped that all the parties would exercise restraint and engage constructively for a peaceful outcome.

The military in Myanmar seized power, detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and declared a one-year state of emergency, according to media reports.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "We are closely following the developments in Myanmar. We hope that all parties involved will exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, engage constructively, and work towards a peaceful outcome."