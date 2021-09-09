UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hopes, New Political Dispensation In Afghanistan To Ensure Coordinated Efforts For Peace, Stability

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:04 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday reaffirming its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan hoped that the new political dispensation in the neighboring country would ensure coordinated efforts in that regard.

"We continue to closely follow the evolving situation in Afghanistan," Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said in a statement issued about the announcement of interim political set-up in Kabul.

"We have noted the latest announcement about formation of interim political set-up in Kabul, which will address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan," he mentioned.

"We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people," the spokesperson maintained.

