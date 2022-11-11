Pakistan Hopes to Boost Medical Tourism With Russia - Trade Mission Head

(@FahadShabbir)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Pakistan is eager to harness the untapped potential of medical tourism as it looks to boost travel with Russia after the West slashed the number of visas for Russians this year, the head of the Pakistani trade mission told Sputnik.

Muhammad Shaukat Hayat said medical and wellness tourism could enhance the Russian-Pakistani relationship and make cheaper healthcare options available to more Russians.

"It can enhance and diversify our relations. There are some treatments that are very good and way cheaper than anywhere in Europe or Russia, like dentistry or beauty treatments, for example. And obviously, there are some medical treatments in Russia that are not available in Pakistan," he said.

Muhammad Shaukat Hayat said he had discussed the prospects of enhancing medical tourism with Russian officials during his recent visit to St.

Petersburg.

"We also can share knowledge and experience in the field. There could be joint visits of doctors to both countries," he said.

The Pakistani official said it was high time the two countries promoted travel exchanges. Pakistan has been the ultimate destination for adventure travel, including glacier trekking, rock climbing, rafting and biking, he said.

"We are enjoying very friendly relations with Russia. There is a mutual understanding towards having deeper relationships. It is high time we promote bilateral tourism. There is a lot of opportunities in both countries," the official said.