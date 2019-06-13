UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hopes To Send Trade Delegations To Russia - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Pakistan Hopes to Send Trade Delegations to Russia - Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) slamabad is hoping to send trade delegations to Russia and plans to invite Russian delegations to Pakistan to explore investment opportunities, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"We hope our trade delegations will soon go to Russia. We will invite Russian trade delegations here, get them opportunities to invest in Pakistan. I do believe that there is a Russian steel company, which is looking to invest in our steel mill in Karachi. In fact it was made by Russia," Khan said.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Russia Company June 2019

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Expedia for Facilitating Travel to Cu ..

21 seconds ago

PTI lawyers Forum announces disassociation from PB ..

23 seconds ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

3 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

3 minutes ago

US Conducts Successful Hypersonic Weapon Flight Te ..

3 minutes ago

Massive financial corruption revealed in Pakistan ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.