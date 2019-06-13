Pakistan Hopes to Send Trade Delegations to Russia - Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) slamabad is hoping to send trade delegations to Russia and plans to invite Russian delegations to Pakistan to explore investment opportunities, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

"We hope our trade delegations will soon go to Russia. We will invite Russian trade delegations here, get them opportunities to invest in Pakistan. I do believe that there is a Russian steel company, which is looking to invest in our steel mill in Karachi. In fact it was made by Russia," Khan said.