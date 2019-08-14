UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hopes UNSC Meeting On Kashmir To Convene Soon - Diplomatic Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan Hopes UNSC Meeting on Kashmir to Convene Soon - Diplomatic Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Pakistan is hopeful that the UN Security Council (UNSC) will soon hold an urgent meeting to address the security and human rights situation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, a diplomatic source at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We still don't have any timeline as that would be communicated by the UNSC, but we are hopeful that it would be soon," the source said.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a letter addressed to Security Council President Joanna Wronecka requested to convene the consultations on Jammu and Kashmir, citing a number of human rights violations allegedly committed by the Indian authorities before and following the decision to revoke the special status of the state and threats to international peace and security this action might pose.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing Article 370 of the Indian constitution that had ensured Jammu and Kashmir's special status. Under the terms of the Indian government's new initiative, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into two territories.

