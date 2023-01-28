Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 inaugurated

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar on Saturday inaugurated the "Khad Mela and Pakistan Horti Expo 2023" organized by the Punjab Agriculture department for promotion of horticultural products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar on Saturday inaugurated the "Khad Mela and Pakistan Horti Expo 2023" organized by the Punjab Agriculture department for promotion of horticultural products.

Delegations of importers and exporters from nine countries including Saudi Arabia, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Kenya, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Russia participated in this international exhibition and more than 100 stalls have been set up in Expo Centre, Johar Town where horticultural products and technology are showcased.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar talking to media said, "The Punjab government has top priority in development of agricultural sector and farmer's well-being." This exhibition was an opportunity in order to increase the exports of fruits, vegetables and other products by utilizing mutual experiences and technology, he added.

He said that through this International exhibition, Pakistani exporters would have easy access to international markets and be able to earn foreign exchange for the country.

Secretary said that he was happy that the extraordinary interest of domestic and foreign industrialists, farmers, importers and exporters had come out in this exhibition.

Pakistan Horti Expo would create awareness about the agriculture sector of Pakistan, he added.

South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Faisal Zahoor said that organizing such an exhibition makes communication easier for farmers, domestic and international companies, processors, importers and exporters.

In South Punjab also holding such exhibitions was the need of the hour to increase agricultural exports, he maintained.

On this occasion, the mobile App "Khad Hisab" developed by the Soil Fertility Research Institute, Punjab was formally inaugurated by Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar.

Through the mobile App, farmers could get guidance for balanced application of nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizers according to their budget, which would increase per acre yield of crops besides reducing cost of production.

More than 2,000 farmers, importers and exporters participated in this exhibition, and a special international seminar was also organized for their awareness about modern production technology of vegetables and fruits. Khad Mela and Pakistan Horti Expo 2023 would conclude tomorrow, he said