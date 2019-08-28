UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) Recover Rs 100 Mln From Marketing Defaulters

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:29 PM

Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) recovered Rs 100 million as marketing fee from hoardings and billboards installed both at private and public entrepreneurs' outlets in the past quarter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) -:Pakistan Horticulture Authority (PHA) recovered Rs 100 million as marketing fee from hoardings and billboards installed both at private and public entrepreneurs' outlets in the past quarter.

Assistant Director Marketing Muhammad Usama on Wednesday said PHA removed as many as 30 billboards from various parts of the city for not depositing requisite fee.

He said first-ever policy with regard to approving particular size of billboards for every business outlet was being formulated at the provincial headquarter and it would be implemented in next couple of months across the province including Multan.

