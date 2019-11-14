Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association hails provision of loans, cash refund

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:14 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (North Zone) Faisalabad has welcomed the government announcement for providing 200 billion loans and cash refund of Rs 30 billion to exporters.
In a statement issued here on Thursday, PHMEA Chairman Mian Naeem ul Rehman has said that this steps would help to increase the country's exports and to control unemployment.
He said that exporters were facing financial difficulties due to non payment of refunds.
He suggested for immediate payment of sales tax refund claims to textile exporters under FBR Faster System.