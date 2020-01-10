Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association urges govt to clear companies rebate claims

Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Khawaja Musharraf Iqbal has called upon the government to adopt an aggressive approach for speedy clearance of outstanding rebate claims and fulfill its commitment

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) Khawaja Musharraf Iqbal has called upon the government to adopt an aggressive approach for speedy clearance of outstanding rebate claims and fulfill its commitment.

Talking to media here on Friday, he expressed his concerns over delay in clearance of sales tax refund claims under newly launched automated sales tax e-refund (FASTER) system.

Musharraf lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to clear pending refund claims of exporters.