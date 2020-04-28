UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) Requests Release Of Old, Deferred Refund Claims

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) requests release of old, deferred refund claims

Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has requested for release of old deferred sales tax and income tax refund claims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has requested for release of old deferred sales tax and income tax refund claims.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Central Chairman PHMA Chaudhry Salamat Ali appreciated government's initiative to expedite refunds to the exporters under the 'FASTER system'. He also lauded timely intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan to rescue export-oriented industries.

He said that export industries had started operation after verification of export orders by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and permission granted by the respective provincial governments.

PHMA Central Chairman requested the government to also allow allied industries to operate during the lockdown to provide relevant materials and supplies enabling them to complete export orders. In this connection, the allied industry was willing to fulfill all the procedural requirement and compliance of the SOPs set by the government in the wake of COVID-19 to avoid any mishap, he added.

