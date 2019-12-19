UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hosting Three Million Refugees Despite Being A Poor Country: Special Assistant On Information And Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Pakistan hosting three million refugees despite being a poor country: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan has been hosting three million refugees despite being a poor country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Pakistan has been hosting three million refugees despite being a poor country.In a series of tweets on Thursday, she said Pakistan's hosting of Afghan refugees for forty years despite all difficulties is commendable.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at Global Refugee Forum, highlighting problems of the helpless refugees, has brought awareness about refugees' difficulties to the world.She emphasized on addressing the circumstances that force people to become refugees.She said a big refugee crisis can be averted by stopping India from illegal and inhuman steps in occupied Kashmir.

