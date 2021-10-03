UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Hosts 53rd World Military Shooting Championship 2021: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 11:40 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The Opening ceremony of 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun) 2021 was held at Lahore under the auspices of Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM), commonly known as International Military Sports Council.

Corps Commander Lahore, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz was the chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release here received.

The CISM international shooting championship was being organised at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery of Pakistan Army. However, this was the second time that Pakistan was holding this international Military Championship.

Over 50 participants including 41 international shooters from Russia, France, Sri Lanka, Palestine, Kenya are participating in the event with motto FRIENDSHIP THROUGH sports.

Moreover, the officials from Guinea, Iran and Nepal were also present.

Representatives of CISM, large number of dignitaries, diplomats and spectators witnessed the colourful and impressive opening ceremony.

The contest would continue till October 9, 2021 at Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery featuring various shot gun shooting events including trap and skeet shooting for both men and women.

