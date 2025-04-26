Open Menu

Pakistan Hosts First Ever AI Courtroom Integration Competition

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan hosts first ever AI Courtroom Integration Competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In a historic initiative aimed at modernizing the country's judicial system, the first-ever 'AI Integration in Courtrooms – A Competitive Presentation' was held here at the High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The event, which was organized by Sehrish Saba Raja & Associates Legal Clinic and Research Centre, in collaboration with the Society 5.0 Initiative, High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi, and Law Students Council Pakistan, marked a significant step towards incorporating artificial intelligence into courtroom procedures.

The AI pitch deck competition provided a national platform for law and tech students to present visionary proposals on the integration of AI into the judicial process - emphasizing efficiency, accessibility, and transparency.

The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from universities across the country, showcasing the nationwide interest in merging legal innovation with technology.

Participating institutions included IBADAT International University (Islamabad), Fatima Jinnah Women University, International Islamic University, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, University Law College (University of the Punjab, Lahore), National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Rawalpindi Law College Civil Lines, COMSATS University Abbottabad, National Law College, National University of Modern Languages, The Best Law College (Rawalpindi), Islamia College University Peshawar, and University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

The event commenced with an opening ceremony, followed by parallel pitch sessions held in three courtrooms, where over 15 teams showcased innovative legal-tech solutions. Standout team included Courtroom Coders, CourtBot AI, JurisTech Innovators, Lex Futurum, Legalytics Team, and The Smart Courtroom.

The students presented cutting-edge ideas on how artificial intelligence can streamline court proceedings through innovations such as virtual courtrooms, AI-powered legal research tools, automated documentation, and predictive justice algorithms.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where distinguished guests applauded the winning teams and praised the creativity and dedication of Pakistan’s emerging legal minds.

“This event demonstrates that the future of justice is not only digital but also collaborative, inclusive, and visionary,” remarked one of the chief guests.

The landmark competition served as a pre-festival initiative of the AI Festival 2025, and set the stage for a new era of legal transformation in Pakistan. It not only celebrated the synergy between law and technology but also empowered students to become active contributors to the evolution of the country’s judicial landscape.

Recent Stories

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

3 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

3 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

3 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

6 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

19 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

19 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

19 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

19 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan