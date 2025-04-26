Pakistan hosts first ever AI Courtroom Integration Competition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In a historic initiative aimed at modernizing the country's judicial system, the first-ever 'AI Integration in Courtrooms – A Competitive Presentation' was held here at the High Court Bar Association, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The event, which was organized by Sehrish Saba Raja & Associates Legal Clinic and Research Centre, in collaboration with the Society 5.0 Initiative, High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi, and Law Students Council Pakistan, marked a significant step towards incorporating artificial intelligence into courtroom procedures.

The AI pitch deck competition provided a national platform for law and tech students to present visionary proposals on the integration of AI into the judicial process - emphasizing efficiency, accessibility, and transparency.

The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from universities across the country, showcasing the nationwide interest in merging legal innovation with technology.

Participating institutions included IBADAT International University (Islamabad), Fatima Jinnah Women University, International Islamic University, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, University Law College (University of the Punjab, Lahore), National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Rawalpindi Law College Civil Lines, COMSATS University Abbottabad, National Law College, National University of Modern Languages, The Best Law College (Rawalpindi), Islamia College University Peshawar, and University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

The event commenced with an opening ceremony, followed by parallel pitch sessions held in three courtrooms, where over 15 teams showcased innovative legal-tech solutions. Standout team included Courtroom Coders, CourtBot AI, JurisTech Innovators, Lex Futurum, Legalytics Team, and The Smart Courtroom.

The students presented cutting-edge ideas on how artificial intelligence can streamline court proceedings through innovations such as virtual courtrooms, AI-powered legal research tools, automated documentation, and predictive justice algorithms.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where distinguished guests applauded the winning teams and praised the creativity and dedication of Pakistan’s emerging legal minds.

“This event demonstrates that the future of justice is not only digital but also collaborative, inclusive, and visionary,” remarked one of the chief guests.

The landmark competition served as a pre-festival initiative of the AI Festival 2025, and set the stage for a new era of legal transformation in Pakistan. It not only celebrated the synergy between law and technology but also empowered students to become active contributors to the evolution of the country’s judicial landscape.