Pakistan Hosts First Mega Event Of Boxing Championship On Jan 25, World Youth Champion
Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Renowned Pakistani boxer and World Youth Champion Usman Wazir termed the first-time organization of the World Boxing Championship on Jan 25 in Pakistan a good initiative that helps to promote boxing.
The players from five countries, including Indonesia, Iran, Thailand, and France, will compete in ten matches for the title.
As the event will be held in Lahore, he requested the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, and the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, to support and sponsor this event.
He further said that, unlike cricket, the other sports got less popularity, while other sports also promoted the image of the country at the international level.
He claimed that youth were getting inspired by boxing and joining this sport.
Khushal Khan, going to represent the country in this event, will face the Indonesian boxer, said the youth champion, adding that he was undefeated in the last fourteen fights.
He also showed his commitment to the organization of such an event in Islamabad.
“I want to promote the country internationally in boxing; I am trying to organize such a mega event in Islamabad in the future,” he said.
Emerging Pakistani boxer Khushal Khan, who will represent Pakistan in the coming boxing championship event, said that he got inspiration from Usman Wazir and started boxing.
He was also determined to win the event and promote the image of Pakistan nationally and internationally.
